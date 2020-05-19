‘Gavin and Stacey’ star to host online quiz for Marie Curie charity

Gavin and Stacey actress Alison Steadman will be hosting an online quiz for Marie Curie UK, testing fans’ knowledge about the show.

The charity organisation is running regular quizzes on their Facebook page to raise money via donations. Tonight (May 19), Basil Brush is hosting a Nostalgia quiz.

Read More: All the films and TV shows suspended due to coronavirus

Steadman played Pam Shipman, Gavin’s mother, on the show. She reprised her role for last year’s Christmas special, which saw the main characters reprise their roles almost 10 years after the series finished.

Advertisement

Speaking to Radio Times, Steadman said there’s “no way” she wouldn’t play Pam again if the opportunity arose. “I don’t take any notice of rumours,” she said. “But there’s no way I wouldn’t do it. I’d run to Cardiff to be involved.”

Co-creator and star Ruth Jones recently took to social media, in character as Nessa, to encourage fans to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

An important public message. pic.twitter.com/2MGzdWjdwD — James Corden (@JKCorden) April 25, 2020

“Oh, what’s occurring? Not a lot, other than a global pandemic but the question was rhetorical,” the video began. “Now listen, I am not here to give advice, there’s plenty of others that would do that for you. “It’s your life and I am not about to tell you how to live it. I wouldn’t do that to no one. I wouldn’t even tell myself to live my life.”

She continued: “If you see me in the morning doing my daily run, my half marathon around Barry, don’t even think about breaking that two-metre rule because if you does, I will not hesitate to tell you quite clearly to back off.

Advertisement “Because at the end of the day, when all is said and done, no word of a lie if truth be told, just because you don’t feel ill don’t mean you’re not infectious, you could be riddled.” Alison Steadman’s Gavin and Stacey quiz will take place at 8:15PM on Thursday, May 21 on the Marie Curie UK Facebook page.