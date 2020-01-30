Rob Brydon wants ‘Gavin & Stacey’ to “leave it where it is” after Christmas special

Rob Brydon has confirmed that there are “no plans whatsoever” to further resurrect Gavin & Stacey after the recent Christmas special, adding that he hopes that the creators “leave it where it is”.

After a nine-year absence from the small screen a Gavin & Stacey Christmas special aired last month, reuniting the original cast for a one-off episode.

The Christmas special was hugely successful for the BBC, with on-demand requests over the festive period so great that it was reportedly streamed for the equivalent total of 80 years.

Fans of the series have been hoping that creators James Corden and Ruth Jones will reunite again to make more episodes of Gavin & Stacey, but Brydon — who played Bryn on the show — has this week dampened the prospect of that happening.

“There are no plans whatsoever, and personally I would say leave it where it is, with people wanting more,’ Brydon told Heat at this week’s National Television Awards.

Uncle Bryn a.k.a @RobBrydon has some bad news for Gavin and Stacey fans 💔💔💔💔💔 #NTAs pic.twitter.com/WIpvTTpoWO — heat & heatworld.com (@heatworld) January 28, 2020

“It’s always my instinct and I said that before this special. I was very surprised, then, to see that they [Corden and Jones] had written it.”

Brydon added: “Everyone is saying: ‘You must really want to do more.’ But I’d much rather leave it on a high. It’s really hard to come back after 10 years and to make something as popular as it has been, because you can get it wrong.”

While the Christmas special was warmly received by fans and critics, there were nearly 900 complaints about the use of a homophobic slur in the festive Gavin & Stacey special during the scene where the characters sing The Pogues‘ ‘Fairytale of New York’ in a pub.