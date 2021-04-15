Rob Brydon has teased another Gavin and Stacey special.

The actor, who played Bryn West in the hit comedy, addressed the future of the beloved show in his podcast Brydon & while in conversation with his former co-star Sheridan Smith.

Brydon said “it would seem so strange” for the show not to return after the last Christmas special left fans with a cliffhanger as Nessa proposed to Smithy.

“Well, I think they might do one more special,” he added. “But they should crack on if they are going to do it.”

Addressing the success of the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, which was watched by over 17 million viewers, Smith, who played Smithy’s sister Rudi, said: “They created this masterpiece sort of one-off Christmas special. Now everyone’s asking for more, aren’t they?”

She added: “What a cast and everyone was so lovely; the crew, everyone, was brilliant on that job”, and said that co-creators James Corden and Ruth Jones’ show was “genius”.

“They wrote it so well and so to just be a small part of it was an honour,” she said.

In a five-star review of the 2019 Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, NME wrote: “Corden and Jones have crafted a near-perfect celebration of everything that made the show so great in the first place.

“Die-hard fans might have minor quibbles with a lack of character progression, but it’s clear Corden and Jones have resurrected their beloved baby with hugely successful results.”