‘Gavin and Stacey’ star says it’s “highly unlikely there won’t be” another Christmas special

Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb has said it’s “highly unlikely there won’t be more” Christmas specials in future.

The actor, who plays Gavin’s dad Mick in the hit sitcom, commented on the potential return of the show following the success of last year’s Christmas special.

“After how well the Christmas special went down last year, it’s highly unlikely there won’t be more,” Lamb told The Telegraph.

“We’re all ready, but when it’ll be, that’s up to James [Corden], Ruth Jones and the BBC. I just hope they knock another one out before I’m dead! That or they can start at the graveside.”

Several stars from the show have spoken out on a possibility of a return in the near future. Joanna Page, who plays Stacey, also said she thinks that “surely, they’ve got to do another one.”

“I don’t think we’d ever do another series because I don’t think we could get everyone together for long enough, but I can’t imagine they could leave it the way they did,” she said. “One more special, then done.”

In a five-star review of last year’s special, NME said: “Corden and Jones have crafted a near-perfect celebration of everything that made the show so great in the first place.

“Die-hard fans might have minor quibbles with a lack of character progression, but it’s clear Corden and Jones have resurrected their beloved baby with hugely successful results.”