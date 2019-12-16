‘Gavin and Stacey’ star Mat Horne apologises after branding Laura Kuenssberg a ‘plopcarpet’

Gavin & Stacey star Mat Horne has apologised to Laura Kuenssberg after hitting out at the BBC political editor over her coverage of the General Election.

He wrote a series of tweets on election night directed at Kuenssberg, one of which he called for her to resign and branded her a “disingenuous plopcarpet”.

“I really wish I loved myself as much as you Laura @bbclaurak – I think, although deeply selfish, I’d probably be happier. For a bit. Lucky you,” Horne wrote.

He then retweeted a message from Kuenssberg in which she said that the “swing in the North of England is pretty consistently v big Labour to Tory” and wrote: “Let’s see … your ‘journalism’ knows no bounds. Resign, you disingenuous plopcarpet.”

I apologise to both @bbclaurak and the BBC for my comments on election night. I was caught up in the frenzy of the election and realise I used my public platform and passion for politics in an incorrect way. I regret this & we should stand together. Merry Christmas one and all. — Mathew Horne (@mfhorne) December 15, 2019

Now, he has issued an apology to the political editor, saying: “I apologise to both @bbclaurak and the BBC for my comments on election night. I was caught up in the frenzy of the election and realise I used my public platform and passion for politics in an incorrect way. I regret this & we should stand together. Merry Christmas one and all.”

The Conservative Party were officially declared winners of the General Election, after securing over 360 seats on a disastrous night for Labour.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the victory as a “powerful mandate to get Brexit done”.

Meanwhile, the cast of Gavin & Stacey are returning for a reunion festive special on Christmas Day after almost a decade away.

Co-creator Ruth Jones recently revealed that the special was almost scrapped.

“We weren’t match fit anymore, where before we’d written series after series, three series’ in a row,” Jones said.

“And you know James and I hadn’t spent that much time together. We’d seen each other and spoken together, but we hadn’t sat down and written for a long time. So there was a lot at stake.”