A new viral video has reimagined several British sitcoms if they were set during the coronavirus pandemic, including Gavin and Stacey and The Office.

Comedian and actor Lucia Keskin shared the video featuring snippets of reworked shows, including Gavin and Stacey (now Gavin & Stay at Home), The Office (retitled The Home Office) and Absolutely Fabulous, reimagined as Absolutely Jabulous.

Other titles include remakes of The Inbetweeners, Motherland, Derry Girls and This Country.

Check out the full video here:

if british sitcoms were set during the pandemic pic.twitter.com/pF60iduWas — Lucia Keskin (@chiwithaC) January 26, 2021

One Twitter user responded saying “you’ve got more range than Daniel Day Lewis,” with another adding “That impression of Katherine Parkinson in The It Crowd is absolutely spot on. Phenomenal work.”

In other coronavirus-related comedy news, Channel 4 recently backtracked an order for the second season of Matt Berry’s comedy Year of the Rabbit in light of the pandemic.

“We’re hugely proud of this hilarious and fearless comedy series, but as result of the impact of Covid on our schedules we have made the difficult decision not to enter into a second series with a heavy heart,” a Channel 4 spokesperson said.

“Year Of The Rabbit is a victim of the devastating effects of Covid,” said Layla Smith, the chief executive of Objective Media Group who produced the show alongside IFC .

“IFC are very committed to the show, but we will need to find another partner — and we’re working on that.”