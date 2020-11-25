‘Gavin and Stacey’ will return “one day” say BBC bosses

Gavin and Stacey will be returning to screens “one day”, the BBC has confirmed.

Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore was prompted for an answer on the future of the show while outlining this year’s BBC Christmas television schedule, and told the Daily Mail “That wasn’t something that was going to happen this year,” regarding a return.

Moore added that there could be plans for the series to return “one day” without giving further detail about any concrete plans about specific dates to look forward to.

In September, co-creator Ruth Jones quashed rumours that she and James Corden had been writing new Gavin and Stacey episodes in lockdown. She had said “I’m gonna let people just speculate,” before adding, “But we didn’t.”

Jones explained that the writers on the show usually convene in the same room to brainstorm ideas, which was not possible during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “We couldn’t bubble, it’s too far,” she said.

In a five-star review of last year’s Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, NME said: “Corden and Jones have crafted a near-perfect celebration of everything that made the show so great in the first place.

“Die-hard fans might have minor quibbles with a lack of character progression, but it’s clear Corden and Jones have resurrected their beloved baby with hugely successful results.”