Joanna Page is hoping that Gavin & Stacey returns for one more Christmas special, as she thinks there’s still more of a story to tell.

The smash-hit sitcom originally aired from 2007 – 2010 on the BBC before getting a one-off special in 2019. Page, who played the titular Stacey, thinks that the cast should reunite for another special though. The actor says that the cliffhanger ending from the special has had her thinking “there’s got to be another one”.

Making an appearance on Loose Women, on Tuesday (November 13), the actor admitted she’d “love” the chance to finish the story. She told the panel of the chat show: “After filming I did think, there is another one, there’s got to be another one. We’ve got to find out what Smithy says.”

The Christmas special episode ended on a cliffhanger in 2019. Viewers saw Nessa (played by Ruth Jones) get down on one knee and propose to Smithy (James Corden). The episode, which was the last Gavin & Stacey moment to air, cuts off his response can be heard.

Corden and Jones wrote and created the show together, and they’ve been careful to keep its legacy intact. That’s also meant keeping any news about reunions a secret. “They’ve never told us that they’re doing anything,” Page explained, saying that any news of a return would only come if and when the writers had finished a script.

However, while Page would love to see the show come back one last time, she admits it might to be the best move creatively. “As time’s going by, I’ve started to think, well maybe it’s been too long?” the actor reasoned. “Maybe there isn’t going to be another one, which makes me sad because I’d love to do another one. If they do, I hope they hurry up because we’re all getting old.”

Gavin & Stacey ran for three series and spawned one Christmas special. The sit-com follows the romance of Essex boy Gavin who falls in love with Welsh lass Stacey. The laughs come thick and fast as they, their family, and their best friends try to navigate the perils of modern love.

Gavin & Stacey is streaming on BBC iPlayer and BritBox.