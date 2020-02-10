James Corden admits there are “no plans” for more ‘Gavin & Stacey’

James Corden has admitted there are “no plans” to make more Gavin & Stacey following the success of the Christmas special.

The one-off episode became a huge hit for the BBC, and was reportedly streamed for the equivalent of 80 years by viewers.

As such, there have been calls for more episodes to be made, though co-creator Corden has revealed there is nothing in the pipeline as of yet.

“We have no plans to make another one, not at the moment,” he told Lorraine at last night’s (February 9) Oscars.

“We’ll have a sit down and think about that at some point but we certainly haven’t had that discussion yet. We’re over the moon that many people would watch it, it’s a mind-blowing number.”

Corden’s fellow star Rob Brydon, who plays Bryn on the sitcom, is less enthusiastic about the idea of new episodes, however.

“There are no plans whatsoever, and personally I would say leave it where it is, with people wanting more,” he said recently.

“It’s always my instinct and I said that before this special. I was very surprised, then, to see that they [Corden and Jones] had written it.”

He added: “Everyone is saying: ‘You must really want to do more.’ But I’d much rather leave it on a high. It’s really hard to come back after 10 years and to make something as popular as it has been, because you can get it wrong.”

Despite its success, the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special drew some controversy too, with nearly 900 complaints lodged over the inclusion of a homophobic lyric as characters sing The Pogues’ ‘Fairytale of New York’.