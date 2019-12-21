News

‘Gavin & Stacey’ Christmas special almost saw Gavin have an affair, says show’s creator

Thankfully, that's not what's occurring

Will Lavin
Gavin & Stacey
Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special 2019. CREDIT: Tom Jackson/BBC

The upcoming Christmas special of Gavin & Stacey almost featured a very un-festive storyline, according to show co-creator Ruth Jones.

The iconic sitcom returns for a one-off Christmas special on Christmas Day – some nine years after it drew to a close.

In a statement, creators James Corden and Ruth Jones said they decided to revive the show after the pair began talking about where the likes of Nessa, Smithy, Uncle Bryn and many more might find themselves in 2019.

Reflecting on the seasonal one-off on last night’s (December 20) episode of The Graham Norton Show, Jones said that some “spectacular” storylines were cut from the special in order to “keep the warmth that was always there” in the show.

“We toyed with the idea of Gavin having an affair or Gavin and Stacey divorcing,” Jones, who plays Nessa in the show, admitted. “But we really wanted to hold on to the heart of the original show, and I hope we’ve done it.”

Elsewhere in the chat with Norton, Jones revealed the difficulty she experienced in keeping the one-off episode under wraps. “We had to keep it a secret for such a long time so the joy of being able to announce it was incredible,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jones recently revealed that the show’s upcoming reunion for a Christmas special was almost scrapped.

Speaking at an event in Cardiff, Jones revealed that her and co-creator James Corden struggled to come up with a script for the new special.

