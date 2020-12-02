‘Gavin & Stacey’ stars to reunite on BBC Christmas radio show

Gavin & Stacey stars Joanna Page and Mathew Horne are teaming up for a one-off Christmas show.

The actors, who play the titular characters in James Corden and Ruth Jones’ beloved comedy series, will be hosting a radio show on BBC Radio Wales, broadcasting on Christmas Day.

Page has had her own show on BBC Radio Wales since earlier this year, hosting Sunday Morning with Joanna Page for a limited run. Regarding the new show, she said in a statement shared by WalesOnline: “I absolutely love Christmas and I’ve been having a fantastic time doing my show on BBC Radio Wales, so when it came up that we could do a Christmas Day show I knew that if there was anybody I’d want to share that with, it’s Mat. I love working with him, he’s so much fun.

She added: “I’m really looking forward to chatting to some brilliant friends and guests on the show. We’ve got some really good quizzes, classic Christmas music and a bit of fun!”

“I jumped at the chance to do this show with Jo,” Horne said. “I love working with Jo, I love Wales and I love doing radio. Christmas Day is a special day and, particularly this year, it’s been very challenging for a lot of people, so it’s nice to feel like we might be bringing a little bit of joy.”

Last week, Page said the next Gavin & Stacey Christmas special would be the show’s last. “As a fan, surely they’ve got to do another one,” she said.