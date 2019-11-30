Trending:

News

BBC share first full trailer for ‘Gavin and Stacey’ Christmas special

Will we finally find out what happened on the fishing trip?

Matthew Neale
Gavin and Stacey Christmas special
Gavin and Stacey. Credit: BBC

The BBC has shared a minute-long trailer for the upcoming Gavin and Stacey Christmas special. You can watch the clip below.

Back in July, it was announced that the show would return for a one-off Christmas special – some nine years after it drew to a close.

In a statement earlier this year, creators James Corden & Ruth Jones said they decided to revive Gavin and Stacey after the pair began talking about where the likes of Nessa, Smithy, Uncle Bryn and many more might find themselves in 2019.

Advertisement

Following a teaser clip released on November 25, Rob Brydon tweeted a link to the new trailer today (November 30).

Speaking about the show’s revival earlier this year, Corden and Jones said in a statement: “Over the last ten years we’ve talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey – where they might be today and what their lives might look like. And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one hour special.

Advertisement

“We’ve loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy. We’re so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas. Thank you BBC for helping to make this happen.”

Confirming the news, Corden wrote on Twitter: “Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while… We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

“We’re more traditional siblings than people imagine”: Tegan and Sara on their revealing new memoir ‘High School’

Dhruva Balram -
The Quin twins on their new memoir and accompanying album, 'Hey, I'm Just Like You'
Read more
Music News

Stormzy announces huge ‘Heavy is the Head’ world tour for 2020

Elizabeth Aubrey -
Stormzy will be touring the world in 2020
Read more
Features

Courteeners’ Liam Fray: “It’s a miracle this album got made”

Andrew Trendell -
"I hate the idea of ‘indie’ or ‘rock’. Fuck that, I’m a songwriter."
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.