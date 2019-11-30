BBC share first full trailer for ‘Gavin and Stacey’ Christmas special

The BBC has shared a minute-long trailer for the upcoming Gavin and Stacey Christmas special. You can watch the clip below.

Back in July, it was announced that the show would return for a one-off Christmas special – some nine years after it drew to a close.

In a statement earlier this year, creators James Corden & Ruth Jones said they decided to revive Gavin and Stacey after the pair began talking about where the likes of Nessa, Smithy, Uncle Bryn and many more might find themselves in 2019.

Following a teaser clip released on November 25, Rob Brydon tweeted a link to the new trailer today (November 30).

Speaking about the show’s revival earlier this year, Corden and Jones said in a statement: “Over the last ten years we’ve talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey – where they might be today and what their lives might look like. And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one hour special.

“We’ve loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy. We’re so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas. Thank you BBC for helping to make this happen.”

Confirming the news, Corden wrote on Twitter: “Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while… We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day.”