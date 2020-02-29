‘Gavin & Stacey’ unlikely to return despite Smithy and Nessa cliffhanger says Alison Steadman

Gavin & Stacey actress Alison Steadman has said that the show is unlikely to return despite the Christmas special ending on a cliffhanger.

The iconic BBC sitcom returned to screens for a seasonal episode in December 2019 – some nine years after it originally drew to a close.

Ending on a cliffhanger, the one-off saw Nessa get down on one knee to ask Smithy to marry her, and fans have been wondering about whether the show will make a return ever since.

Appearing on This Morning, Alison Steadman, who plays Pam, said she is uncertain about the comedy’s future, despite the huge ratings the Christmas special picked up.

Asked about whether there will be another instalment, she replied by saying that she had no idea. “I would doubt it, only because James Corden is in America, he’s such a big star now and Ruth Jones is so busy writing novels,” she explained.

After host Eamon Holmes suggested another Christmas special, she said: “A special would be amazing, but we’ll see.”

Steadman’s comments come after James Corden admitted there are “no plans” to make more Gavin & Stacey following the success of the Christmas special.

Elsewhere in the interview, Steadman recalled what is was like being back on set.

“It was amazing,” she said. “It was the best thing, because we never thought it would happen. I was convinced!

“It had been 10 years, I had been asked over and over again and I said, ‘No, it won’t happen let’s let it lie,’ then suddenly I got a text from Ruth. She said, ‘If this happened, would you be willing to take part?’ And I nearly dropped my phone.”

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas special became a huge hit for the BBC, with more than 11.48 million viewers tuned in to see the return of the much-loved sitcom, with figures peaking at 12.3 million. It was reportedly streamed for the equivalent of 80 years by viewers.