George Clooney to executive produce ‘Buck Rogers’ reboot

George Clooney has signed on to work with the team who are putting together a reboot of classic sci-fi series Buck Rogers.

In addition to being an executive producer, the project could also be a “starring vehicle” for Clooney, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

First appearing in in the 1920s before becoming a comic book mainstay in the 1930s, Buck Rogers is a NASA astronaut who falls into a coma and wakes up in the 25th century. The success of a late ’70s film led to the release of the popular TV series starring Gil Gerard and Erin Gray.

There have been previous attempts to revive the Buck Rogers franchise. In 2008, Sin City‘s Frank Miller announced he was working on a film adaptation of the story, but so far it has not seen the light of day.

Written by Brian K. Vaughan, the upcoming reboot is being developed by Legendary with the goal of launching a film and an anime off-shoot if the limited series proves a success.

Clooney has boarded the project with his Smokehouse Pictures partner Grant Heslov. The pair are producing alongside Angry Films’ Don Murphy and Susan Montford, whose credits include Transformers and Real Steel, as well as Flint Dille, the grandson of the original Buck Rogers creator.

There is currently no start date for the project.

Meanwhile, Clooney is currently in the awards race with his post-apocalyptic Netflix project Midnight Sky.

In a three-star review of the film, NME‘s Beth Webb called it a “stoic, ambitiously-crafted sci-fi with a stellar cast” that sees Clooney deliver “his grandest feat of filmmaking yet”.

The review added: “As an exercise in visionary filmmaking, The Midnight Sky succeeds admirably, and Clooney’s seasoned and trusted approach to working with a tight-knit ensemble of performers shines through.”