George R.R. Martin confirms ‘House of the Dragon’ has finished filming

George R. R. Martin has confirmed that new Game Of Thrones spin-off House Of The Dragon has finished filming.

Writing on his personal blog, Martin confirmed that shooting on the highly-anticipated new series had completed and that the show is now in post-production.

“Exciting news out of London — I am informed that shooting has wrapped for the first season of House Of The Dragon,” Martin wrote.

“Yes, all 10 episodes,” he continued. “I have seen rough cuts of a few of them, and I’m loving them. Of course, a lot more work needs to be done. Special effects, [colour] timing, score, all the post production work.

“But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific. I hope you will like them as much as I do. My hat is off to Ryan [J. Condal] and Miguel [Sapochnik] and their team, and to our amazing cast.”

He also addressed when the series could arrive. “So when will you get to see it, you ask? When will the dragons dance? I wish I could tell you,” Martin wrote.

“Lots of work remains to be done, as I said, and COVID makes planning difficult. This spring? Unlikely. Maybe summer? Could be. Fall? Who knows? You’ll know when we do.”

Back in December, a 2022 HBO and HBO Max preview trailer was revealed, which showed footage from House Of The Dragon.

It was revealed last month that the show, one of six spin-offs currently in the works from the hugely successful fantasy show, had begun production.

The show, which is yet to receive an official release date, features early in the trailer, with footage showing stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and a huge dragon’s head.

The 10-episode series is set 300 years before the timeline of Game Of Thrones and follows the House Targaryen up to a bloody civil war called the Dance of Dragons, which threatens to end the Targaryen reign.