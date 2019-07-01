"Nothing like the madness that you see on the internet"

George R.R. Martin has spoken about how the internet exacerbates negative criticism of art.

The Game of Thrones author, who served as a creative consultant for HBO’s hit TV adaptation of his book series, said that the internet is a different beast when it comes to fans airing their views.

“The internet is toxic in a way that the old fanzine culture and fandoms – comic fans, science fiction fans in those days – was not,” Martin told the podcast Maltin on Movies in reference to the show’s divisive ending.

“There were disagreements. There were feuds, but nothing like the madness that you see on the internet,” he said.

The final season of Game of Thrones proved divisive: so much so that a petition launched to demand it be rewritten by “competent writers” reached more than one million signatures.

Thrones star Sophie Turner (who portrayed Sansa Stark) hit out at the petition, calling it “disrespectful”, while Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) defended the show’s ending.

In May, Martin said he’d have preferred it if HBO had stayed more faithful to events detailed in his books.

He was asked by Rolling Stone why Sansa Stark’s story deviated from the novels and whether he ever got emotional about studio changes. “Well, yeah – of course you have an emotional reaction,” he answered. “I mean, would I prefer they do it exactly the way I did it? Sure. But I’ve been on the other side of it, too. I’ve adapted work by other people, and I didn’t do it exactly the way they did it, so….”

Admitting that some of the deviation was due to his own shortcomings, Martin added: “Some of the deviation, of course, is because I’ve been so slow with these books. I really should’ve finished this thing four years ago – and if I had, maybe it would be telling a different story here. It’s two variations of the same story, or a similar story, and you get that whenever anything is adapted.”