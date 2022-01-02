George R.R. Martin says ‘House Of The Dragon’ is “dark” and “powerful”

George R.R. Martin has shared his first impressions of Game Of Thrones prequel series House Of The Dragon in a new website post.

The upcoming prequel is currently in the works by HBO after Game Of Thrones came to an end after eight seasons in 2019.

Writing on his website, the fantasy epic’s author and creator celebrated House Of The Dragon being at the top of IMDB’s list of most anticipated series for the year ahead. “That’s one hell of a list to be at the top of,” Martin wrote, noting other inclusions like “Amazon’s new Tolkein series” and “Star Wars shows”.

He continued to say that he was “anticipating House Of The Dragon pretty eagerly myself”, acknowledging that he is “hardly objective”. Martin went on to tease what fans could expect from the new series, which will premiere sometime this year.

“I know a lot of what you will be seeing. (I, um, wrote the book). Also … mum’s the word now, don’t tell anyone… I’ve seen a rough cut of the first episode,” he wrote. “And loved it. It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy.”

He added that the cast and crew were doing “an amazing job”, saying: “Just as with Game Of Thrones, most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them (Only to have your heart broken later when… but no, that would be telling). I think the Targaryens are in very good hands. Anticipate away. I do not think you will be disappointed.”

House Of The Dragon is based on Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, with its events taking place 200 years before those depicted in Game Of Thrones. It will focus on the House Targaryen and will star the likes of Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith and Rhys Ifans.

Footage from the new show featured in a preview trailer for HBO Max’s 2022 slate of programming, with Smith heard saying: “Dreams didn’t make us kings, dragons did.”