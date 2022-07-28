George R.R. Martin misses ‘House Of The Dragon’ premiere after testing positive for COVID-19

George R.R. Martin missed the premiere for Game Of Thrones spin-off House Of The Dragon after testing positive for COVID-19.

The author confirmed he wouldn’t be attending the Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday (July 27) in a short video, after testing positive for the virus following his appearance at San Diego Comic-Con.

“My symptoms are minor,” Martin said. “I have some sniffles, I cough once in a while. I’m being well taken care of. I’m taking the drugs and I should be good.”

HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys addressed Martin’s absence at the premiere (via Variety), saying: “I was going to start today by introducing George R.R. Martin and tell you how great it is to have George on the journey with us. Unfortunately, George got COVID at Comic-Con, so he’s not here. I think he’s feeling fine, so nothing to worry about.”

Speaking at Comic-Con from the House Of The Dragon presentation last week, the author confirmed his main priority is completing The Winds Of Winter, the long-awaited next book in his A Song Of Ice And Fire saga.

“You may not know but there’s this book that I’m writing, it’s a little late,” Martin said at Comic-Con. “I don’t see me visiting a set or doing anything until I finish and deliver that book.”

House Of The Dragon is the first spin-off from HBO’s Game Of Thrones, which is set to premiere on August 21.

Based on Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, House Of The Dragon is set 200 years before events in the main show and follows the Targaryen family during the Dance of the Dragons – a civil war among House Targaryen for the Iron Throne.

There are many other Game Of Thrones spin-offs in the works. A Jon Snow sequel series was announced earlier this year, while shows based on Dunk And Egg, The Sea Snake and Ten Thousand Ships, are all in early stages of development. Three animated shows are also in the works, including The Golden Empire, set in the land of Yi Ti.