Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has shared an update on the progress of the next A Song Of Ice And Fire novel.

The Winds Of Winter is set to be the sixth entry in the fantasy series following A Dance With Dragons, which was released back in July 2011.

The 11-years overdue novel was discussed on satirical series Stephen Colbert’s Tooning Out The News, where Martin appeared opposite animated host Dr. Ike Bloom (voiced by Ikechukwu Ufomadu).

During the episode, Bloom calls up fellow author James Patterson to give tips to “struggling writer” Martin who is “having trouble meeting deadlines”.

Asked how many pages he has written so far, Martin said he had completed around 1,100 to 1,200 pages of The Winds Of Winter, with “another 400, 500 pages” to go.

The last novel in the series, A Dance With Dragons, is just over 1000 pages in total. Martin has previously said that he expects The Winds Of Winter to be the longest book in the series.

“It’s a big, big book,” Martin said during a livestream in October. “It’s a challenging book. It’s probably going to be a larger book than any of the previous volumes in the series.

“A Dance With Dragons and Storm Of Swords are the two largest books in the series, they were both about 1,500 manuscript pages. I think this one is going to be longer than that by the time I’m finished with it and I think I’m about three-quarters of the way done, maybe. But that’s not 100 per cent done, so I have to continue to work on it.”

Following The Winds Of Winter, Martin plans to release a seventh and final book in the saga titled A Dream Of Spring. He’s also currently developing a number of Game Of Thrones TV projects, including the second season of House Of The Dragon, animated shows and other spin-offs.