George R.R. Martin says he’s “saddened” by cancellation of ‘Game Of Thrones’ prequel

The Naomi Watts-starring spin-off was cancelled by HBO this week

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin says he’s “saddened” by the news that the show’s planned prequel has been axed by HBO.

The news came out this week that the show, which had already filmed its pilot episode, would be stopping production.

Read more: Winter came too quickly – how Game Of Thrones got a bad case of the premature climax

Taking to his blog, Martin says he’s “saddened to hear” the news, writing: “Jane Goldman is a terrific screenwriter, and I enjoyed brainstorming with her. I do not know why HBO decided not to go to series on this one, but I do not think it had to do with House of the Dragon.“

House Of The Dragon is a new Game of Thrones spin-off announced just hours after it was reported that the original prequel was being scrapped.

“This was never an either/or situation,” Martin continued. “If television has room enough for multiple CSI and Chicago shows… well, Westeros and Essos are a lot bigger, with thousands of years of history and enough tales and legends and characters for a dozen shows.

“Heartbreaking as it is to work for years on a pilot, to pour your blood and sweat and tears into it, and have it come to nought, it’s not at all uncommon. I’ve been there myself, more than once. I know Jane and her team are feeling the disappointment just now, and they have all my sympathy… with my thanks for all their hard work, and my good wishes for whatever they do next.”

The blog post goes on to reveal that House Of The Dragon was a concept he pitched to HBO, and calls director Miguel Sapochnik “one of the hottest directors in television today”.

Martin is also a fan of its showrunner Ryan Condal, saying: “He’s a terrific writer… and a fan of my books since well before we met.”

Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) has also reacted to the news that the prequel was being cancelled, sharing her hope that it will be reincarnated one day.