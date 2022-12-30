George R.R. Martin says some ‘Game Of Thrones’ prequels “shelved” by HBO

Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin says that a number of future spin-offs of the show have been “shelved” by HBO.

After the hugely popular show ended in 2019, a huge number of spin-offs have been put into development, with only one – House Of The Dragon – having aired so far.

In a new blog post posted this week (December 28) on his website, Martin said that structural changes at streaming service HBO Max have impacted the development of a number of planned spin-offs, and while a number are “shelved,” they are “not dead” in the author’s opinion.

“Some of [the projects] are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development,” Martin wrote. “None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping… maybe soon.

“A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf. All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO compiled 15 possible prequel concepts based on Martin’s collective works, with Bloodmoon, a spin-off set in the Age of Heroes, being cancelled in 2019 following a pilot.

Most recently, a Jon Snow sequel series was announced, while shows based on Dunk And Egg, The Sea Snake and Ten Thousand Ships, are all in early stages of development. There are also three animated shows in the works, including The Golden Empire, set in the land of Yi Ti.

The other ideas include a story featuring Dornish warrior queen Nymeria by Brian Helgeland (L.A. Confidential) and Aegon’s conquest of Westeros, where he was portrayed as a “drunken lout”, written by Rand Ravich and Far Shariat (The Astronaut’s Wife).

One concept which “didn’t get very far” is described as a “superhero team-up” series around the fabled Seven Gods of Westeros, which followed the adventures of a Father, Smith, Warrior etc before they were worshipped as gods.

HBO recently explained why they decided to cancel Bloodmoon, after shooting a pilot which reportedly cost between $30million and $35million (£29million).

Robert Greenblatt, former chairman of HBO’s parent company WarnerMedia, said: “It wasn’t unwatchable or horrible or anything. It was very well produced and looked extraordinary. But it didn’t take me to the same place as the original series.”