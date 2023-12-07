George R.R. Martin says work on ‘House Of The Dragon’ seasons 3 and 4 has already begun

Work has already begun for the third and fourth seasons of House Of The Dragon, according to George R.R Martin.

The author – who wrote the Song of Ice and Fire novels that Game Of Thrones and House Of The Dragon are based off – shared the news yesterday (December 6) via a new update on his blog.

Detailing his recent trip to London, Martin shared that he “spent two days locked in a room” with showrunner Ryan Condal and his writing staff, “talking about the third and fourth seasons of House of the Dragon.” Martin added that the sessions were “lively, fun discussions, and we got some good work done… though two days was not nearly enough. There is so much ground to cover that I am not sure 20 days would have been enough.”

HBO has yet to renew House Of The Dragon past a second season, though George R.R Martin had previously said in a blogpost that “it is going to take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish.”

Elsewhere in his latest blog update, George R.R. Martin revealed that Ryan Condal had shown him then first two episodes of House Of The Dragon season two. He called the screenings the “highlight of the trip”, describing the episodes as “very dark”, “powerful, emotional, gut-wrenching, heard rending”.

Late last month, the first teaser trailer for House Of The Dragon season two was released to much fanfare. In November 2022, the company confirmed that the new season would premiere in “early summer” 2024, although there is still no firm date for its release.