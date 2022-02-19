George R. R. Martin teams up with Marvel for new comic book series

Game of Thrones writer George R. R. Martin has teamed up with Marvel on a new comic book series.

Martin has adapted the Wild Cars saga into a new comic book series. Marvel describes the saga that Martin “masterminded” as a work that “[Spans] more than 25 novels, 20 short stories, and written by more than 40 authors over three decades, the Wild Cards series tells the story of an alternate history where Earth is home to super-powered individuals.”

They add: “When a human is infected with the alien ‘Wild Card’ virus, the odds are that they will be killed… which is referred to as ‘drawing the black queen’.

“Of those that survive, the bulk of them become “jokers”, left with some strange mutated form. A lucky few are called ‘aces’, those gifted with super powers they can put to use towards heroic goals…or villainous ones.”

Martin will now present the work “for the first time in comic book form”.

A statement from Marvel added: “the limited series, titled The Drawing Of Cards, will be written by a team of comic superstars, writer Paul Cornell and artist Mike Hawthorne, and serve as a perfect entry point for Wild Cards newcomers and a must-have new reimagining for Wild Cards aficionados.”

Martin has described working with the superhero franchise as a “privilege” that brought him “no end of joy”.

He said: “As my fans may already know, the Wild Cards World holds a special place in my heart, so to have the privilege of announcing that an industry titan like Marvel is going to produce the narrative from the beginning as a comic book brings me no end of joy.”

Cornell added: “Wild Cards is still a unique take on super heroes, a creation story that’s influenced everything since, but still maintains its power.

“It’s an honour and a pleasure to bring all these wonderful stories to their natural home at Marvel, and I hope to give George, Melinda and the rest of the Wild Cards Collective the credit they deserve for making the super hero myth new again.”

The series will arrive on June 1.

