George R.R. Martin wanted ‘Game Of Thrones’ to run for “at least” 10 seasons

George R.R. Martin has said he advocated for Game Of Thrones to have “at least” 10 seasons to the show’s producers.

Led by showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the HBO series came to a controversial end after eight seasons in 2019.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal ahead of prequel spin-off House Of The Dragon, the Game Of Thrones author explained that he pushed against the decision to end the main show.

Advertisement

“I was saying it needs to be 10 seasons at least and maybe 12, 13,” Martin said. “I lost that one.”

Martin also echoed his previous statements that he had less influence on the show beyond season four, adding; “I had no contribution to the later seasons except, you know, inventing the world, the story and all the characters.

“I believe I have more influence now [on House Of The Dragon] than I did on the original show.”

House Of The Dragon, adapted from Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, is set 200 years before events in Game Of Thrones and follows a war of succession among House Targaryen. The show stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “What is reassuring is that House Of The Dragon feels as though it is walking on solid ground: the bubbling rivalries, the jostling for power, the eruptions of violence; six episodes in, it is all coming together to create a rich stew.”

Advertisement

Along with working on the next book in the series, The Winds Of Winter, Martin is developing a number of other Game Of Thrones spin-off shows, including an animated series set in Yi Ti.