George RR Martin bids a fond farewell to ‘Game of Thrones’

"After eight epic seasons, Game of Thrones has come to an end."

Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin has said goodbye to the fantasy show in an emotional blog post.

The writer, who is still yet to release his book The Winds of Winter, reflected on the end of the show after it became an integral part of his life for nine years.

“The last night, the last show,” George wrote on his blog.

“After eight epic seasons, HBO’s GAME OF THRONES series has come to an end. It is hard to believe it is over, if truth be told. The years have gone past in the blink of an eye. Can it really have been more than a decade since my manager Vince Gerardis set up a meeting at the Palm in LA, and I sat down for the first time with David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for a lunch that lasted well past dinner?

“I asked them if they knew who Jon Snow’s mother was. Fortunately, they did.”

Thanking the huge cast and crew who brought the show to life, Martin said: “There were 42 cast members at the season eight premiere in New York City, and that wasn’t even all of them.

“And the crew, though less visible than the cast, were no less important. We had some amazing people working on this show, as all those Emmys bear witness.”

And while fans are still waiting for The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring, he insisted that the two follow ups to his source material are definitely on the way.

“I won’t say when, I’ve tried that before, only to burn you all and jinx myself… but I will finish it, and then will come A DREAM OF SPRING.

“I am working in a very different medium than David and Dan, never forget. They had eight hours for this final season.

“I expect these last two books of mine will fill 3000 manuscript pages between them before I’m done… and if more pages and chapters and scenes are needed, I’ll add them.”

Martin’s emotional post comes after the finale divided fans, who were unsure about the show’s eventual conclusion.

Even actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright admitted he thought it was a “joke” after reading the script.