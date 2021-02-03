Game Of Thrones author George RR Martin has revealed he’s written “hundreds of pages” of the sixth installment in his A Song Of Ice And Fire fantasy saga.

The Winds Of Winter, which Martin started writing more than a decade ago, is edging closer to its completion. Martin said that 2020 was “the best year” he’s had since beginning the novel, and suggested that the enforced coronavirus isolation spurred him on to write more.

In a new blog update, Martin told fans that he wrote “hundreds and hundreds of pages of The Winds of Winter in 2020. The best year I’ve had on WOW since I began it.

“Why? I don’t know. Maybe the isolation. Or maybe I just got on a roll. Sometimes I do get on a roll. I need to keep rolling, though. I still have hundreds of more pages to write to bring the novel to a satisfactory conclusion. That’s what 2021 is for, I hope.”

He added, however, that he is reticent to state a completion date. “I will make no predictions on when I will finish.

“Every time I do, assholes on the internet take that as a ‘promise’, and then wait eagerly to crucify me when I miss the deadline. All I will say is that I am hopeful,” he wrote.

A Dream Of Spring, which would be the seventh book, is planned following the completion of The Winds Of Winter.

Meanwhile, Game Of Thrones, the hit HBO TV drama adaption of A Song Of Ice and Fire, that surpassed Martin’s original stories by the end of its fifth season, will see a prequel spinoff series House Of The Dragon.

The show, which is currently eyeing a 2022 release, will follow the rise of House Targaryen 300 years before Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys starts to fight for the throne.