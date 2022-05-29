George R.R. Martin opens up about fan reaction to ‘Game of Thrones’ ending

Game Of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin has opened up about the ending of the show on which his books were based in a new interview.

Speaking to The Independent, Martin reflected on the backlash the show received online after its divisive ending.

“I don’t understand how people can come to hate so much something that they once loved,” Martin told the publication. “If you don’t like a show, don’t watch it! How has everything become so toxic?”

He also spoke about the wider reaction of some fans online to shows like Thrones and the upcoming Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series that is being shown on Amazon this autumn.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power isn’t even on yet, but if you follow what’s going on online, the controversy about it is like World War Two. They’re dropping atomic bombs on each other,” Martin said about the reaction of some fans to writers and shoemakers who deviate from the source material.

He continued: “You hear controversies about some of the Marvel shows and the Marvel movies, certainly about the DC characters. It used to be if you were a fan of Star Trek, you liked Star Trek. Now it seems like half the people who call themselves Star Trek fans hate Star Trek, and the Star Wars fans hate Star Wars, and the Tolkien fans hate Rings of Power. What the hell?

“Now maybe it’s because it’s changing, but as a writer you’d go crazy if you didn’t change it somehow. You want to tell new stories, not tell the same stories over and over again.”

Meanwhile, the forthcoming Game Of Thrones prequel series House Of The Dragon recently confirmed a summer release date.

The series, taking place 200 years before the events of the flagship HBO show, is set to premiere on August 21 via HBO Max in the US and will be simulcast on Sky Atlantic/NOW in the UK in the early hours of August 22.

House Of The Dragon is based on Martin’s novel Fire & Blood. It will focus on the House Targaryen and will star Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith and Rhys Ifans, among others.