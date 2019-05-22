The author of the fantasy series has been telling fans about what he's currently working on

George RR Martin has revealed that he has been “consulting” on the production of a video game in Japan.

The Game of Thrones creator regaled fans in a blog post this week, which covered such topics as his thoughts on the end of the HBO adaptation of his fantasy series and an update on his various upcoming projects.

Martin is currently writing The Winds of Winter for his A Song of Ice and Fire series of novels, but he explained to his readers just how much else he has going on right now – including a spot of video game consultation.

“I’m still here, and I’m still busy,” he wrote. “As a producer, I’ve got five shows in development at HBO (some having nothing whatsoever to do with the world of Westeros), two at Hulu, one on the History Channel. I’m involved with a number of feature projects, some based upon my own stories and books, some on material created by others.

“There are these short films I am hoping to make, adaptations of classic stories by one of the most brilliant, quirky, and original writers our genre has ever produced. I’ve consulted on a video game out of Japan.”

It’s thought that the game is a collaboration between Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki’s From Software, who were behind such titles as Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Martin is rumoured to be one of the chief writers of a new video game by From Software, which is reportedly titled Great Rune and could be officially announced at next month’s E3 event.

In other Game of Thrones news, Jason Momoa has this week given his verdict on the show’s divisive finale.