Gerard Way has co-authored a new ‘Umbrella Academy’ Christmas spin off comic

It will be a festive treat

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has co-authored a new Umbrella Academy spin-off comic.

The one-off comic, Hazel and Cha Cha Save Christmas: Tales from the Umbrella Academy, will be released on November 20 and is co-written by Way with Scott Allie. It will also feature illustrations by Tommy Lee Edwards.

The comic book series was adapted for a Netflix television show of the same name earlier this year. The first season premiered to rave reviews and in April, Way confirmed that The Umbrella Academy had been renewed for a second season with a short teaser trailer. An official release date for the new season has yet to be confirmed.

According to an official synopsis for the new comic, the plot will follow “Hazel and Cha Cha – the bizarre assassins who first appear in Umbrella Academy: Dallas – track down a rogue time agent and cross paths with a plot to discredit Christmas!” The characters were played by Cameron Britton and Mary J. Blige in the Netflix series.

Recently, Way revealed that he had already started work on the fourth volume of Umbrella Academy. Way added that he plans to publish the follow-up as soon as possible.

“Coincidentally, I just started volume four, so hopefully it won’t be too long before a new issue hits the stands, seeing as how [the third volume] ends on a major cliffhanger,” he wrote.

Way also explained the 10-year wait for the the third volume, stating that “life stuff” and “other projects” delayed its release. The Umbrella Academy Volume 3: Hotel Oblivion was originally announced in 2009.

“A lot of things happened in between the announcement and the actual release of this, for [illustrator] Gabriel Bá and myself,” Way wrote. “Over the years, there were some false starts and every time I came back to the project I had to make it new for myself, fine-tuning the themes and characters. I am very happy with the results and hope you enjoy it if you plan on checking it out.”