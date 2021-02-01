Get a taster of ‘WandaVision’ part two in striking mid-season trailer

Marvel have shared a new mid-season trailer for WandaVision as the TV show reaches its half-way point.

Four episodes of the show have been aired on Disney+ so far, with a fifth set to be screened this week (February 5).

The trailer hints at what may happen following the cliffhanger we were left with at the end of the dramatic fourth episode, which aired last week.

Advertisement

Get a teaser of the second half of WandaVision below.

This week, the show’s boss Jac Schaeffer revealed she had “a lot of headaches” while setting out the new TV show’s various plot twists.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Schaeffer said: “I think that when we were breaking the story, it was really hard. We had a lot of goals. There were a lot of different levels. I have a lot of memories.

“When I think about the early stages of breaking it – I remember a lot of headaches, and just being like, ‘How do we hold this all in?'”

Meanwhile, episode four of the show finally revealed the identity of the mysterious ‘Geraldine’.

Advertisement

Reviewing WandaVision, NME wrote: “Marvel isn’t known for messing with its formula, but the big leap from cinema to streaming calls for a bold play – and WandaVision delivers.

“Nostalgia-phobes might soon grow bored of the ‘Honey, I’m home!’ shtick, but a slowly unwinding mystery should keep most of us hooked from week-to-week, even if beige wallpaper and oddly-patterned carpets aren’t your thing.”