‘Ghosts’ fans “devastated” as show is confirmed to end with season five

“My favourite comedy in recent years”

By Adam Starkey
Ghosts series 5
'Ghosts' is coming to an end. CREDIT: BBC

BBC comedy Ghosts will end following the show’s upcoming fifth season.

The announcement was made on Friday (March 31) as filming concluded on the fifth series, which is set to be released later this year.

In a post on social media, creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond, wrote: “After five incredible years haunting the halls of Button House, we have decided that the time is right to let our beloved sitcom Ghosts rest in peace.

“We have just wrapped filming on our fifth and final series and we can’t wait to share it with you all later this year. We could never have imagined the reception the show has enjoyed, or the fun we have had making it, and we would like to thank our amazing cast and crew as well as everyone at BBC Comedy, BBC One and Monumental Television for their tireless support.

“But most of all we’d like to thank everyone who watches. Mathew, Martha, Simon, Jim, Laurence and Ben.”

Fans responded to the news on Twitter. “I’m glad Ghosts is ending on their terms and they’re going out on a high, but I’m also devastated, my ultimate comfort show,” one user wrote.

Another added: “Ghosts has been such a comforting and amazing show to watch. It’s sad to see it ending but it truly was amazing.”

You can check out more reactions below.

Ghosts, which began airing on BBC One in 2019, follows a collection of ghosts from different historical periods who haunt the living residents of Button House. Alongside the show’s creators, the series stars Charlotte Ritchie, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Lolly Adefope.

A US version debuted in 2021 on HBO starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, which was recently renewed for a third season.

