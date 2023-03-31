‘Ghosts’ fans “devastated” as show is confirmed to end with season five

BBC comedy Ghosts will end following the show’s upcoming fifth season.

The announcement was made on Friday (March 31) as filming concluded on the fifth series, which is set to be released later this year.

In a post on social media, creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond, wrote: “After five incredible years haunting the halls of Button House, we have decided that the time is right to let our beloved sitcom Ghosts rest in peace.

“We have just wrapped filming on our fifth and final series and we can’t wait to share it with you all later this year. We could never have imagined the reception the show has enjoyed, or the fun we have had making it, and we would like to thank our amazing cast and crew as well as everyone at BBC Comedy, BBC One and Monumental Television for their tireless support.

“But most of all we’d like to thank everyone who watches. Mathew, Martha, Simon, Jim, Laurence and Ben.”

Fans responded to the news on Twitter. “I’m glad Ghosts is ending on their terms and they’re going out on a high, but I’m also devastated, my ultimate comfort show,” one user wrote.

Another added: “Ghosts has been such a comforting and amazing show to watch. It’s sad to see it ending but it truly was amazing.”

got out of a mock exam to find out that bbc ghosts is ending… pic.twitter.com/IziRVquepC — lilith 🪩 (@omensfilm) March 31, 2023

i’m glad ghosts is ending on their terms and they’re going out on a high, but i’m also devastated, my ultimate comfort show pic.twitter.com/GPH7jzIPwS — katie (@Kaaaaatie_x) March 31, 2023

Thanks for the amazing ride, Ghosts. Here's to one last series before they're all sucked off for good https://t.co/p9QrxqM29R — Joe Julians (@JoeJulians) March 31, 2023

Ghosts ending after 5 seasons is perfect I think it's one of thesose shows where you have to end it at its peak because it's not gonna get any better, yonderland was exactly the same — mollie ⋆ TNG era (@vampbutcher) March 31, 2023

Ghosts has been such a comforting and amazing show to watch. Its sad to see it ending but it truely was amazing — 🥂Mettle (ii of spain) (@FoxySailor1) March 31, 2023

told my mum ghosts is ending, and she just said, "they will all finally move on" pic.twitter.com/BpljxAfeme — esther is mourning 🌱 | semi-ia (@tatooineobi) March 31, 2023

Sad news. My favourite comedy in recent years. Thank you to all involved. Finish on a high note. RIP to the ghosts 😉 — 🦋 Karen Norris 🦋 (@nightlight27k) March 31, 2023

Ghosts, which began airing on BBC One in 2019, follows a collection of ghosts from different historical periods who haunt the living residents of Button House. Alongside the show’s creators, the series stars Charlotte Ritchie, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Lolly Adefope.

A US version debuted in 2021 on HBO starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, which was recently renewed for a third season.