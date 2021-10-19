Gillian Anderson shares first image from ‘The Great’ season two

A first image of Gillian Anderson in The Great has been released.

The Sex Education star is set to join the Hulu show in the second season, portraying Catherine’s mother Joanna.

Anderson will act alongside Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great, as well as Nicholas Hoult as Emperor Peter III. Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow play other roles.

The actor tweeted a photo of herself in character yesterday (October 18), writing: “Did someone say mother?” and following it up with a second photo from the show in which she is linking arms with Fanning as Catherine.

The trailer for season two of The Great was released earlier this summer, in which Catherine continues to try and rise to power while pregnant with her first child.

The show will return in the US on Hulu on November 19, while a release date on the BBC in the UK is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Gillian Anderson celebrated her recent Emmys win for her performance as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown with a NSFW cake nodding to her character in Sex Education.

In a three-star review of the third season of Sex Education, NME said: “There are still wise musings on love and adolescence, but season three fails to build on the show’s foundations.

“Moordale is still the same place fans fell in love with, but these new episodes do little to take that relationship to the next level.”