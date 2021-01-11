The Mandalorian star Gina Carano has addressed the backlash against her on social media after a number of controversial tweets.

The actress, who plays Cara Dune in the Disney+ Star Wars series, recently sparked controversy after posting anti-mask tweets and unfounded claims of voter fraud, and has faced accusations of “mocking trans people”.

This led to some calling for her to be fired from The Mandalorian, and while she didn’t directly address the calls in a new interview, Carano said she “brings the fire out in people”.

“I’m going to stick around and if my presence bothers you, OK, but also a lot of people are not bothered by my Twitter presence or my social media presence. So I focus more on those people,” she told the Drunk 3PO YouTube page. “I bring the fire out in people. I’m not sure why.”

In other Mandalorian news, Mark Hamill recently addressed his surprise digitised cameo in the season two finale, calling it one of the “greatest gifts”.

In the final scene of the season, the younger Luke Skywalker turns up to save the show’s heroes from Moff Gideon’s forces, subsequently taking Grogu off to be trained.

Taking to Twitter, Hamill wrote: “Sometimes the greatest gifts are the most unexpected and something you never realised you wanted until it was given.”

Sharing a fan reaction video later on, he added: “#NoWords-Seeing fan’s reactions to Luke’s return is something I will cherish forever. Their anticipation seeing the X-Wing/Ep. 6 Robes/a lightsaber/a GREEN lightsaber/a gloved hand/an ungloved hand/a Force choke/R2-was OVERWHELMING & very moving to me.”

Writing about The Mandalorian season two finale, NME‘s Paul Bradford said: “That’s how you end a series. After 16 episodes of detours, U-turns and build-up, The Mandalorian finally brings everything together for one big satisfying showdown – giving us one ending and a dozen new beginnings in one.”