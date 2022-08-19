Girls’ Generation’s Yuri has superpowers in new teaser for K-drama ‘Good Job’

A new teaser for the forthcoming K-drama Good Job, starring Girls’ Generation’s Yuri, has been released.

Good Job is a new mystery series that chronicles a romance between rich businessman Eun Sun-woo (Jung Il-woo), who leads a second life as a detective, and Don Se-ra (Yuri), a woman who has “super vision”.

The new teaser released by South Korean streaming platform ENA introduces us to the series’ main characters. The confident Sun-woo leads his double life, but in comes Se-ra, who declares: “You can deceive ghosts but you can’t deceive my eyes.” The teaser showcases her ability to zoom in on things from afar with just her eyes, which is met with shock from Sun-woo, who asks her: “Are you some kind of eagle? Ostrich? Or are you a human telescope?”

The clip also introduces side characters Yang Jin-mo (Eum Moon-suk), Sun-woo’s long-time best friend, who is the only person who knows about both of his occupations. He is also an in-house attorney at Sun-woo’s company. Good Job premieres next week on August 24 at 9pm KST on ENA.

Good Job will mark the second time Yuri and Jung have starred in a K-drama as leads – the pair previously starred as the lead characters of the historical drama series Bossam: Steal The Fate, which aired last year. The hit drama recorded an average viewership rating of 9.8 per cent by its final episode, making it the highest-rated MBN drama of all time.

In other K-drama news, Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for upcoming romance series Once Upon A Small Town, starring Red Velvet singer Joy and Choo Young-woo as its leads. The series, an original by South Korean OTT streaming platform KakaoTV, is set to premiere on both Netflix and KakaoTV on September 5.

Earlier this year, Yuri rejoined her bandmates in Girls’ Generation to release their first album in five years, ‘Forever 1’. It arrived on August 5 with a music video for the title track that later drew accusations of plagiarism. Its director Shin Hee-won issued an apology, admitting he had “borrowed a design without permission”.