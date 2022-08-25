‘Gladiators’ reboot coming to BBC in 2023

A reboot of Gladiators has been officially confirmed to air in 2023.

The sports entertainment game show will return on the BBC next year for an 11-episode series made by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Television UK.

As announced by the BBC, the rebooted show will feature brand new games alongside classic challenges, with each episode culminating with fan favourite The Eliminator.

Kate Phillips, director of unscripted at the BBC, said: “Gladiators is back and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other. Will the contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You’ll have to tune in to find out!”

Dan Baldwin, managing director of Hungry Bear, said: “It’s the perfect time for Gladiators to return. What other show combines electric excitement, superheroes, giant sponge fingers, elite athletes, and a pinch of pantomime? Watch out for the new breed of superhuman, supersized, superstars bursting on to your screens on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.”

Filming on the series will take place at the Utilita Arena Sheffield next year, with broadcast details set to be announced at a later date.

Adapted from the US show American Gladiators, the UK version originally aired on ITV from 1992 to 2000, hosted by Ulrika Jonsson and John Fashanu. A revival of the show, hosted by Ian Wright and Kirsty Gallacher, aired on Sky1 from May 2008 to October 2009.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the BBC were planning to launch a reboot of Gladiators (via RadioTimes), with hosts for the comeback series yet to be announced.

Back in 2017, the original stars of Gladiators reunited to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary.