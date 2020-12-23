‘Glee’ star Heather Morris apologises for Mark Salling tweets

Glee star Heather Morris has apologised for a series of now-deleted tweets about her co-star Mark Salling.

The actress, who played Brittany in the show, shared a statement on Twitter responding to her own series of tweets speaking out against a fan-edited photo of the Glee cast that had put a vomit emoji over Salling’s face.

In 2015, Salling was arrested for downloading more than 50,000 images of child pornography and sexualized images of children on his laptop, as well as 4,000 other photos and 160 videos of child pornography on a flash drive.

He died by apparent suicide in 2018, shortly after he agreed to plead guilty to the charges.

Morris had written on Twitter about only being able to grieve the deaths of late co-stars Cory Monteith and Naya Rivera, but not Salling due to his criminal record.

“To all those who felt triggered by my message, I want to sincerely apologize for the harm I caused,” Morris tweeted on Monday (December 21).

“Whether you, a friend, a family member has been a victim of pedophilia, I realize my words may have been insensitive to your experience and for that I can’t express how sorry I am.”

“The vomit face on Marks face is offensive,” Morris had originally written, per the Los Angeles Times.

“I don’t feel the need to ever justify something because somethings are better left unsaid,” Morris continued.

“Y’all who have lots of things to say, I get it, I UNDERSTAND you…somethings are unforgivable. But this holiday season, amongst ALL holiday seasons is INCREDIBLE hard for so many of us.”

Earlier this year, Naya Rivera tragically passed away aged 33 after her body was found in Lake Piru, California after going on a boat trip with her four-year-old son.