Stars of Glee have paid tribute to Naya Rivera on the first anniversary of her death.

The actress, who played Santana Lopez on the hit series, passed away in July last year after accidentally drowning on holiday in California.

Among those sharing their tributes to Rivera was Brittany Pierce actress Heather Morris, who has a tattoo dedicated to the late star and wrote on Instagram: “It hasn’t gotten easier to write a caption.

“You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera. I’m so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being ‘that sassy queen’ in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl”.

Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang), took to her Instagram page to write: “Always a light, always with us. My heart is with you and your family today. ♥️ love you Nougs.”

Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams) said “I miss you. Every single day,” while Chris Colfer (Kurt Hummel) and Matthew Morrison (Will Schuester) both shared portraits of Rivera accompanied by red heart emojis.

The actress died after renting a pontoon boat on Lake Piru with her five-year-old son, though when staff found her vessel later that day Rivera was not on board. Her body was recovered from the lake five days later.

Many fans have also paid tribute to Rivera on the anniversary of her death, while her family have also spoken out.

“There are no words to describe what we’re going through,” her mother Yolanda Previtire told Good Morning America. ”I literally wake up every morning, and it’s almost like a restart button. I have to shake it off … one foot at a time.”

Back in April Glee‘s cast came together to pay tribute to Rivera at the 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards, with a segment introduced by Demi Lovato – who guest-starred as Santana’s girlfriend Dani.

“The character Naya played was groundbreaking for closeted queer girls like I was at the time and her ambition and accomplishments inspired Latina women all over the world,” Lovato said.