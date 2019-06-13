Glenn Howerton confirms start of filming on season 14 of ‘It’s Always Sunny…’

The Gang are back...

Glenn Howerton has confirmed that the cameras are about to roll on the fourteenth season of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

The comedy star, who plays sociopath Dennis Reynolds, is expected to take a bigger role once more after the preceding season saw him returning halfway through it.

“Home sweet home. Day 1 starts tomorrow,” wrote Howerton.

“With yours truly directing. Can’t wait.”

Responding to the post, the It’s Always Sunny Instagram account joked: “Stay out of Mac’s room.”

The start of production comes after creator Rob McElhenney shared an Instagram photo last month to confirm that writing had begun on the new episodes. He aposted a picture of himself, Charlie Day (Charlie Kelly) and Howerton together in an office on the Fox Studio Lot with the caption “We can make a pretty good TV show but can’t take a photo for shit”.

It’s not yet clear whether season 14 will premiere before the end of the year. When it does air, though, Sunny will become the joint longest-running live-action sitcom in American TV history as it’ll equal the amount of seasons that The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, the current record-holder, was on the air for in the 1950s and 60s.