Glenn Howerton is hosting an ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ watch party tonight

Glenn Howerton, developer and star of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, has announced that he’ll be live-tweeting an episode of the show tonight.

The writer, director and actor will be live-tweeting ‘Mac And Dennis Move To The Suburbs’ from the show’s 12th season, originally broadcast in 2016 and airing as a repeat on US TV.

“I’m gonna do a #SunnyWatchParty and live-tweet “Mac & Dennis Move to the Suburbs” tonight at 9pm EST / 6pm PST on #FXonHulu. #SunnyFXX. Join me!! It’s gonna be a hot one,” Howerton said.

For fans in the UK, that means staying up until 1am to watch along with Howerton, who plays sociopathic narcissist Dennis Reynolds in the long running comedy.

In January, co-creator Rob McElhenney said that he wants to keep making the show “forever.”

“It takes us about five months to make a season of Sunny,” he explained. “We have that period of our lives carved. We’re going to keep doing it forever if people keep watching.”

The show aired its 14th and latest season towards the end of last year, and co-creator Glenn Howerton said beforehand that the key to the show’s success is “having a very strong point of view.”

“It can be a big thing – like something political, or some sort of a larger issue, like abortion – or just having a really, really strong opinion about the acidity level of your coffee,” he elaborated. “It’s great comedy fodder, but it’s also emblematic of our society more and more.