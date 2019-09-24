Glenn Howerton reveals his favourite ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ episodes

The Dennis actor has selected eight episodes from the show's 13-season run

Glenn Howerton has revealed his favourite It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia episodes ahead of the premiere of the show’s 14th season.

Sunny‘s latest season will premiere in the US tomorrow (September 25), and in doing so the show will become the joint longest-running live-action sitcom in American TV history — equalling the number of seasons The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, the current record-holder, was on the air for in the 1950s and 60s.

Ahead of the season premiere, Howerton has looked back at the show’s 14-year run with Vice and picked a number of his favourite episodes. You can see his picks below.

‘The Gang Hits the Road’ (Season 5, Episode 2)

‘The Gang Beats Boggs’ (Season 10, Episode 1)

‘The Gang Gets Quarantined’ (Season 9, Episode 7)

‘The Gang Sells Out’ (Season 3, Episode 7)

‘Mac and Charlie Die’ Pt. 1 and 2 (Season 4, Episodes 5 and 6)

‘The Anti-Social Network’ (Season 7, Episode 8)

‘The Gang Tries Desperately to Win an Award’ (Season 9, Episode 3)

Asked in the accompanying interview about what keeps the show fresh after all these years on the air, Howerton said that he believes that the key to the show’s success is “having a very strong point of view”.

“It can be a big thing—like something political, or some sort of a larger issue, like abortion—or just having a really, really strong opinion about the acidity level of your coffee,” Howerton said. “It’s great comedy fodder, but it’s also emblematic of our society more and more.

“The people that we hear about or from the most are the people who have strong opinions. And I think with that, you can just go anywhere.”

Back in June, Sunny creator and star Rob McElhenney finally realised his character Mac’s lifelong dream of playing catch with baseball star Chase Utley.