‘Gogglebox’ star George Gilbey dies aged 40 following accident at work

Gogglebox and Celebrity Big Brother star George Gilbey has died at the age of 40 following a fall at work.

Gilbey was one of Gogglebox‘s earliest cast members, having joined the reality show in its second season back in 2013. He appeared alongside his mum and stepfather, Linda and Pete.

On Wednesday (27 March), it was reported that Gilbey had passed away following a fall at his place of work earlier that day.

In a statement, an Essex Police spokesperson told Sky News on Wednesday: “We received a report of an incident at Campfield Road in Shoebury at around 10am this morning (27 March), during which a man who was working at height had fallen and sustained an injury.

“The ambulance service including air ambulance were in attendance. Sadly, the man died at the scene.”

Paying tribute to the late star, Channel 4 said in a statement: “George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and step-dad Pete.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George’s family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy.”

Gilbey initially featured on Gogglebox for two seasons before leaving the show to take part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

The reality star shared the CBB house with the likes of boxing manager Kellie Maloney, soap star Claire King, dancer James Jordan and actor Gary Busey. Gilbey made it to the final of the series, finishing fourth place.

A number of Gilbey’s Celebrity Big Brother housemates have paid tribute on social media following the news of his death.

Sharing an image of Gilbey on Instagram, James Jordan posted: “Just heard about another friend of mine dying today. My thoughts go out to his family. Another one gone way too soon. RIP George xx.”

Fellow CBB star Ricci Guarnaccio wrote on X/Twitter: “Breaks my but @georgegilbey

you are well and truley going to be missed my friend. Always lit up the room, cared for others & the memories we made I’ll cherish for ever brother. From CBB to speaking to you last week, I’m going to hugely miss you ma boiii! Love you GG.”

Gilbey and his family eventually returned to Gogglebox in 2016, where he featured for four more series. Meanwhile, his mother and stepfather, Linda and Pete, remained with the show until 2020. Pete passed away the following year.