Gong Yoo says he wanted to do ‘The Silent Sea’ “immediately” after reading the script

Gong Yoo has opened up about what compelled him to join the cast of the upcoming Netflix K-drama series, The Silent Sea.

In recent interview with The Korea Times, the actor shared that The Silent Sea was the kind of project he has always wanted to star in, noting that he jumped at the opportunity to do so after seeing the script. The forthcoming Netflix series stars Gong Yoo, alongside Bae Doo-na of Sense8.

“This is the kind of [show] I’ve been waiting for a long time,” he said. “I’ve always had a desire to do a science fiction thriller movie and, as soon as I read the script, I immediately wanted to take part in it.”

He later added that he and the cast ran into “challenges” while filming the series, due to the show’s setting in a “weightless environment” in space. But he also noted that “hard work went into making the [show] and I think this is a never-before-seen story in Korea”.

Set in a distant future where Earth has undergone desertification, Han Yoon-jae (played by Yoo) leads a space exploration team to the moon, which may well hold the key to the survival of the planet. Meanwhile, Bae’s Song Ji-an is an astrobiologist who aims to uncover the truth behind the accident that had led to the abandonment of the space station on the moon.

The eight-episode series will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide this Christmas Eve (December 24). Watch the trailer here. The Silent Sea is based on director Choi Hang Yong’s 2014 short film, The Sea Of Tranquility.