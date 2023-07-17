Gong Yoo to star in new Netflix original K-drama ‘The Trunk’

The Silent Sea star Gong Yoo is set to lead Netflix’s upcoming original series The Trunk.

Today (July 17), Netflix announced that the Gong Yoo has been cast as the lead of its new original series The Trunk. The actor will be joined by Seo Hyun-jin, who previously led popular K-dramas like The Beauty Inside and Why Her.

According to Netflix, The Trunk will be a mystery series about the unexpected events that unfold after a strange trunk is found in a lake. Gong will star as Jeong-won, a reclusive music producer who winds up in a contractual marriage with In-ji (played by Seo). Meanwhile, In-ji is an employee of a matchmaking organisation, which Jeong-won’s ex-wife Seo-yeon arranges for him to find a “second wife”.

The upcoming series will be directed by Kim Gyu-tae, who directed the 2022 hit drama Our Blues. The Trunk is also written by Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth screenwriter Park Eun-young. At the time of publishing, Netflix has not shared a projected premiere date for the exclusive series.

The Trunk will mark Gong’s second time leading a Netflix original K-drama series, following the 2021 sci-fi show The Silent Sea. The actor also made a cameo as a recruiter on the hit 2021 series Squid Game, and has been confirmed to reprise his role in its upcoming second season.

Last month, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos spoke at a public forum on the future of Korean content, sharing why the company has committed to increase its investment in new South Korean series and films.

“[Korean content] is very often unpredictable and catches the American audience by surprise,” Sarandos said. “I think what’s brilliant is to see film, unscripted and series all grow according to the interests of our Korean audience.”