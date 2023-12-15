Good Omens has been renewed for a third and final season on Amazon Prime Video.

The fantasy-comedy series, based on the book by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, follows Michael Sheen’s angel Aziraphale and David Tennant’s demon Crowley. Season two ended with the pair going their separate ways, but it’s clear there’s still more story to tell.

“I’m so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006,” Gaiman told Radio Times, before teasing what to expect from the final season.

“Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end. Season 1 was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World. Season 2 was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped.

“Now in Season 3, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking.”

Amazon MGM Studios head of television Vernon Sanders added: “Good Omens has checked every box for a clever, witty, and funny comedy that not only made it a success on Prime Video, but also made ‘goodness’ watchable and fun thanks to Neil and Terry’s immense creativity.

“The final season is sure to be packed with the same dynamic energy that our global customers have come to enjoy.”

Gaiman always envisioned the series culminating with a third season, previously writing on X/Twitter: “Season 3 is all planned and plotted and, if I get to make it, will take the story to a satisfying end. If I wasn’t on strike I’d be writing it currently.”

He added: “Our set is still standing in a studio in Bathgate and we would all love to get back there and finish the story in the way Terry and I plotted, long ago.”

It’s currently unclear when the third and final season will arrive on Prime Video, but fans will be eager to see a resolution to Aziraphale and Crowley’s story following the season two cliffhanger.