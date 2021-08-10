Every episode of ‘Gossip Girl’ lands on BBC iPlayer this month

Every episode of Gossip Girl, including the new reboot, will land on BBC iPlayer later this month.

All six seasons of the original teen drama will arrive on BBC iPlayer from Wednesday August 18, before the reboot series arrives on Wednesday August 25.

All six episodes of the reboot will be available on the streaming service from that date, while the first episode will air the same day on BBC One at 10.35pm.

An official synopsis for the reboot reads: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl.

“The prestige series will address just how much social media – and the landscape of New York itself – has changed in the intervening years.”

The cast for the reboot includes Emily Alyn Lind (Revenge), Thomas Doherty (Legacies), Tavi Gevinson (Scream Queens), Adam Chanler-Berat (It Could Be Worse), Zion Moreno (Claws), Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists). Kristen Bell also reprises her role as the voice of Gossip Girl.

The reboot was released in the US last month on HBO Max, with the first season consisting of 12 episodes split into two six-episode parts. The second half is set to debut later this year.

The original Gossip Girl ran from 2007 to 2012, launching the careers of many of its core cast – including Blake Lively, Chace Crawford, Penn Badgley and Leighton Meester.