‘Gossip Girl’ reboot to launch on BBC in the UK

The BBC will premiere the reboot of Gossip Girl for UK viewers.

The popular teen drama, which ran for six seasons from 2007–2012, returns this month in the US on HBO Max, with events taking place nine years after from the original show. Fans in the UK will be able to watch it on BBC One and iPlayer, as well the show’s first six series.

Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, who was a writer and executive producer on the original series, the series will take viewers back to New York City’s Upper East Side where a new generation of private school teens navigate their lives under increased social surveillance. It premieres in the US on July 8.

The drama, which is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, has been developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Dan McGolpin, Director, BBC iPlayer and Channels said in a statement: “The BBC has a rich track record of acquiring some of the best content from around the world to complement our original commissions and we are delighted to be reacquainting existing fans and introducing new viewers to the iconic world of Gossip Girl on BBC iPlayer.

“The original series defined an era and we cannot wait for everyone to see the new series with its exciting new generation.”

Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith star in the forthcoming reboot.

The revival cast is largely made up of newcomers, although Kristen Bell will reprise her voice over role as the elusive Gossip Girl once more.

“Did you miss me? I know I’ve missed you,” says Bell over the trailer before adding her notorious sign off. “XOXO, Gossip Girl.”

In the original show, Gossip Girl existed as in website form, however, the reboot has assigned the narrator to an anonymous Instagram account.

It is not yet known when Gossip Girl will air in the UK.