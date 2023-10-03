Graham Linehan says he was dropped by agent after calling David Tennant an “abusive groomer”

Writer Graham Linehan has claimed he has been dropped by his TV agent following comments he made about David Tennant.

In July, Linehan called the actor “disgusting, ignorant, reckless” and an “abusive groomer” on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a t-shirt he wore in support of the trans community.

On the t-shirt, which Tennant wore while promoting the second season of Good Omens, the slogan read: “Leave trans kids alone you absolute freaks.”

During a panel at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester on Sunday (October 1), Linehan said the comments led to him being dropped by his TV agency, Independent Talent, who also represent Tennant.

Speaking yesterday on the panel of the Tufton St love-in IEA/TaxPayers Alliance event at the Tory party conference Graham Linehan admits he has just been dropped by his TV agent after calling David Tennant a "groomer". pic.twitter.com/wxGZptiS3T — On a clear day (@ICanSeeForever1) October 2, 2023

“I guess the other interesting thing that happened to me is I just lost my TV agent because I criticised David Tennant,” Linehan said.

“I only found this out later, because I looked at the list of people Independent Talent represented and David Tennant was at the top. And he’s making slightly more money than me at the moment, so I had to go.”

NME has reached out to Independent Talent for comment.

In August, Linehan’s Edinburgh show at the Leith Arches was cancelled because his views on transgender self-identification do “not align” with the venue’s “overall values”.

The Father Ted co-creator was previously permanently suspended from Twitter in 2020 after breaching the site’s rules in regards to “hateful content”. His account was later reinstated after Elon Musk took over the platform.

Speaking to the BBC on Nolan Live in March last year, Linehan said he had been “cancelled” and “lost everything” due to his comments over the years, which have been perceived by many as transphobic.