Graham Norton to be shown non-stop on new TV channel

The Graham Norton Show Channel will launch exclusively on Samsung TV Plus next week.

A channel streaming back-to-back episodes of the popular chat show will be available to Samsung TV Plus users from February 14.

Dedicated to the archives of the BAFTA-winning show, fans can watch highlights, live music performances and interviews with some of the top celebrities at any time.

Including stories from stars such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Ryan Gosling, and George Clooney, The Graham Norton Show Channel is set to provide round-the-clock discussions from some of the biggest names in showbiz.

To celebrate the launch, Norton shared what he believes makes the best chat show guests (via press release): “The art of storytelling. And not everyone has it. But when you hear a star tell a great tale with a good beginning, an exciting middle, and most importantly a hilarious ending then they’re always welcome on my sofa.”

He continued: “[It] makes my job so much more enjoyable. For me listening is fun, but is just so exhausting.”

The exclusive channel has been produced by So Television as part of ITV Studios. Samsung TV Plus is available for free only on Samsung devices, including Smart TVs, Galaxy devices, smartphones and tablets. Pre-installed with no subscriptions, payments or log-ins, users will be able to enjoy unlimited The Graham Norton Show content from February 14.

The Graham Norton Show, which first broadcasted on BBC Two in 2007, hosts some of the top celebrity guests in film, television and music. It is a triple winner of the BAFTA for Best Entertainment Performance, and typically features a live music segment in which artists can perform and promote their new work.

In late January, Manchester band Elbow performed their new single ‘Lover’s Leap’ on the show.