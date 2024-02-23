‘Grange Hill’ star Stuart Organ dies aged 72

Grange Hill star Stuart Organ has died at the age of 72, his representatives have confirmed.

The British actor was the longest-serving cast member on the children’s TV drama, playing Mr Robson. His death was announced today (February 23), and stated that Organ “died peacefully at home after a short illness”.

The actor, who started his career in Leeds in 1975, also appeared in Doctor Who and the soap Brookside.

Some of his other credits include Casualty, The Bill and Holby City, as well as films such as Those Glory Glory Days and Fork In The Road.

Organ, however, was best-known for his 15-year stint on Grange Hill. He joined the series in 1988 as head of PE Peter Robson, before going on to become the headmaster 10 years later.

The show – which centred on life in a London comprehensive school – ran from 1978 to 2008 and made headlines for tackling issues such as racism, drug abuse, teenage pregnancy, mental illness, and HIV and AIDs.

Some extremely sad news today. Stuart Organ who played Mr Peter Robson in Grange Hill has sadly passed away. Stuart played Mr Robson from 1988 to 2003 and appeared in 265 episodes. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP xxxx pic.twitter.com/vPpZ97ghU3 — Grange Hill (@hill_grange) February 23, 2024

Organ decided to leave the series in 2003 after it was announced that production was moving to Liverpool.

In 2022, series creator Sir Phil Redmond announced that a film adaptation was on the way, with some original characters potentially set to return. The movie, which would have “taken a look at the way Britain is now”, was originally set for a 2023 release, but no further updates have been provided.

Some of Organ’s other memorable roles include playing Kevin Cross in the Merseyside soap Brookside and Bazin in the Doctor Who plotline Dragonfire in 1987.

While a younger audience may have not seen him act, they may have heard his voice elsewhere. The actor provided voiceovers for a number of cartoons and popular video games, including Star Wars: The Old Republic, Assassin’s Creed: Unity, Fable III and Warhammer 40,000.

His voice may also be familiar to London Underground passengers, announcing stations, lines, late arrivals and telling users to mind the gap.