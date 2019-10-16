A musical television series inspired by ‘Grease’ is in the works

It'll involve characters and songs from the original movie

Is a Grease spinoff the one that you want? Well, one is in the works at forthcoming streaming service HBO Max.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the live-action spinoff will be titled Grease: Rydell High, and will reboot the original 1978 movie with characters and songs old and new. The musical series will be produced by Paramount Television. It’s unclear how many episodes the series will run, and how long the episodes will be.

HBO Max’s official description of the series reads: “It’s still the 1950s, a world that rocks with big musical numbers from the period combined with new original songs as well. It’s the peer pressures of high school, the horrors of puberty, and the rollercoaster of life in middle America with a modern sensibility that will bring it to life for today’s musical lovers.”

“This is high school and life in small-town USA told on the scale of a big rock ’n’ roll musical,” HBO Max original content head Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “It’s Grease 2.0 but with the same spirit, energy and excitement you immediately think of when you hear any of these iconic songs.”

This news comes six months after a Grease movie prequel was announced. Titled Summer Loving, it will tell the story of how Danny Zuko (portrayed by John Travolta in the hit movie) met Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John).

There is no premiere date announced for Grease: Rydell High, though HBO Max is due to launch at the end of the year with offerings such as Friends (which will leave Netflix for WarnerMedia Entertainment’s streaming service) and a Gossip Girl spinoff.